'It's a Surreal Feeling': Gold Medalist Allisha Gray Celebrates Olympic Win at Legendary Reunion Tower

Leah Frazier

"When I left Dallas a month ago, I left with one goal in mind, and that was to win a gold medal," WNBA Dallas Wings Forward Allisha Gray, and now Olympic Gold Medalist, reflected. "To be able to say that I'm an Olympian is one thing -- but to be able to say [that] I'm a gold medalist is an incredible feeling."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24UKao_0bOtJNen00
Dallas Wings Forward Allisha Gray smiles brightly after winning the Olympic gold medal in the 3x3 women's basketball tournament in Tokyo.Allisha Gray/ Instagram: @Graytness_15

Gray, along with United States teammates Kelsey Plum, Stefanie Dolson and Jackie Young, made the trek to Tokyo to compete in the Olympic debut of the Women's 3x3 basketball tournament. With a historic win over Russia, the women's team solidified the first-ever gold medal win, catapulting the inaugural rendition of the sport. The fast-paced, high-energy game was highlighted as a favorite during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, with Gray quickly cast into the spotlight.

Now, back in Dallas, Gray cradles her new gold medal and reflects on all of the training camps, quarantining, strict protocols and even the sacrifices her family made earlier in her journey and said, "It was all worth it."

A small-town girl with an even larger dream, Gray reminisces on humble beginnings spurred from her upbringing in Sandersfield, Georgia. Even then, the hoops star set her sights high and knew she wanted to be an Olympian -- and moreso, an Olympic champion. Now, donning a newly minted medal, Gray is in no rush to set new goals, but to savor in the precious moment of a lifelong dream now realized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25e6bd_0bOtJNen00
Dallas Wings Forward Allisha Gray celebrates her Olympic gold medal win at the GeO-Deck at Reunion Tower on August 11, 2021.Leah Frazier

"I'm living in the moment," Gray said. "My focus is just on enjoying my first goal medal, and on the [WNBA] season, so I'm going to take things step by step."

Following the completion of the Tokyo Olympics, Dallas' Reunion Tower celebrated gold medals of North Texans by illuminating a special light show to celebrate their accomplishments, with Gray's being amongst the midst. "It definitely was an honor. The Reunion Tower is a big deal in Dallas, so for them to light it up specifically for me, thank you," Gray said.

The legendary tower hosted the athlete at its GeO-Deck August 11th in order to commemorate her recent win -- an eminent gesture also symbolic of her rise to the top. Surrounded by her teammates, coaches and friends, this second trip to Reunion Tower for Gray, will ultimately be one to remember.

"I'm overjoyed with the support that [my family, friends, coaches and teammates] have given me," Gray said. "They have supported me nonstop and I'm just happy to get that with them as a team, in order to finish out the season."

When questioned on next steps, future plans and immediate goals, the Dallas Wings Forward stated the obvious of winning a WNBA championship, but of course her sights are set on additional Olympic appearances. "I hope to continue to have the opportunity to represent the USA for many more Olympic games and to continue to make you all proud."

As for other Olympic hopefuls or other young girls with big dreams, the recipe of success (according to Gray), is truly simple. "Continue to dream big," she emphasized. "Don't let [anyone] tell you that you can't achieve anything. You're in control of your own destiny. Continue to do you and don't let anyone stop you from doing what you want to do."

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_c0956bd07f0e7f7eb985db5e5e88ba3b.blob

Leah Frazier is a two-time Emmy award-winning content creator and journalist that has covered local news, entertainment, business, fashion and lifestyle on both the local and national levels for over 10 years. She's the CEO of Think Three Media -- an ADDY award-winning marketing and communications agency that provides creative and innovative solutions for cutting edge brands. Her podcast, PR Yourself with Leah Frazier is a top 100 podcast in the business category and adored all over the world. In addition to being a multi-hyphenate creative, she's passionate about entrepreneurship, startups, women's rights, fashion and more!

Dallas, TX
27 followers
Loading

More from Leah Frazier

Dallas County, TX

Camp Exposure Levels the Playing Field for Dallas Division One Hopefuls

It’s a common occurrence that sports are comparable to life. As Vince Lombardi once stated, “Football is like life: It requires perseverance, self denial, hard work, sacrifice, dedication and respect for authority.” For former football stars Lubbock Smith III, Tyler Patmon and Jeremiah Hatch, the dance between football and life is one that they believe every athlete should master, undoubtedly in the same ways that Lombardi instilled this philosophy in each and every one of his players. From the root of this very foundation, Camp Exposure was born.Read full story

Kevin Hart Launches New Talk Show 'Hart to Heart', August 5th on Peacock

Comedian Kevin Hart is set to launch his own Talk Show "Hart to Heart", exclusively on the Peacock network as an original series on August 5th. Unplanned, unscripted and unfiltered, Hart will interview A-list guests as they sit back, sip on vintage wine, and engage in a captivating discussion.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Banneky.com Seeks Diversity in Tech, Esports & Gaming: Links with Microsoft & Warner Bros. for 'Find Your Seat' June 26

Dallas mom Erica Mollett, as the CEO of Banneky.com (an education tech platform for middle and high school students), desires many things for her two African-American teen sons, however, equity ranks high on her list. Specifically, the tech founder seeks to create diversity in industries where her sons often play and are frequently entertained: Esports and Gaming. As the pandemic increased their engagement within these close-knit communities, so did the opportunity for discussions and strategic partnerships -- encouraging diversity, equity and inclusion within STEM-related fields, so that everyone could feel as if they belonged.Read full story
Dallas, TX

'I Don't Want Us to Stay Traumatized': Sherilyn Bennett, Gwen Carr (Mother of Eric Garner) to Host Dallas Book Signing

"If you guys realized what truly happened to Eric, and what came out in that courtroom, this world would be livid," author Sherilyn Reed said as she recounted the words told to her by Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner.Read full story
Orlando, FL

Orlando Real Estate Guru Noelle Randall and Others Tackle Women and Wealth in New 'Millionaire Within Her' Docuseries

“The only difference between a wealthy woman and a poor woman -- is [that] the wealthy woman believed she deserved it.”. These are the words of Kine Corder, the CEO of Presidential Lifestyle, and one of the many multi-millionaire women featured in the new online docuseries, "Millionaire Within Her". The 9-part docuseries, hosted by celebrity entrepreneur Kristi Frank (NBC's Season #1 of "The Apprentice"), was launched on Women's Wealth Day (June 8th) at 9 p.m. EST, to feature the world's leading women in a candid discussion involving worth and wealth, to empower other women on their trajectory to millions.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy