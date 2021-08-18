How One Lucky Man from South Carolina Won the Lottery Twice in 11 Days

Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash

What do you think about your chances to win the lottery? Do you think you would, if you would buy a ticket? Of maybe you have already won. Was it more than once? Was it a big price? Well, until the rest of us share their stories regarding winning the lottery, let us tell you how one lucky man from South Carolina managed to win the lottery, not once, but twice in less than two weeks - 11 days to be exact. Yes, you read that right. And yes, it is possible. In fact, many of us are luckier that we think we are, and when it comes to win the lottery, sometimes all you have to do is... buy a ticket. The big winner from South Carolina, Grand Strand, is living proof of this.

Grand luckily claimed his big prize of 40,000 on 16th of July, and then went ahead and won 3 million dollars 11 days later, on July 27. Talk about good luck and faith. Grand Strand purchased both Mega Millions Quick Pick tickets from a Murphy USA gas station in Myrtle Beach, the South Carolina Education Lottery said in a statement on Wednesday. So if you happen to be vacationing in South Carolina now, at the end of the summer, you could try your luck and buy yourself a ticket - you never know, you might even win.

Now back to Grand Strand, the big winner, the newly minted millionaire shops at a nearby Walmart and usually drops by Murphy USA afterward for a fill-up and to play the lotto, he told lottery officials. "I couldn't believe it," he said. "My family was shocked when I broke the news." And who wouldn't be? It's obviously tremendous news to win the lottery once, but to buy two lucky tickets and win more than 3 million dollars is something that truly happens once in a lifetime.

In both cases, he missed the jackpot by just one number. Still, he's one lucky guy. In fact, "the odds of winning $40,000 playing Mega Millions are 1 in 931,001, and the odds of winning $3 million are about 1 in 13 million," the South Carolina Education Lottery said.

Winning the lottery is definitely an even that can completely changes someone's life, no matter the prize. You can easily do a lot with 40,000 dollars, but we are talking millions of dollars, there is no limit of what you can do. While Grand Strand did not give any details on how he plans to spend the money, he will definitely make all his dreams come true.

Even if you have never bought a lottery ticket, maybe this story will inspire you to go ahead and do it. You don't have to buy one every week, but once a in while might be a good idea - you never know when you get lucky and take the big prize home.

