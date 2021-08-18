Greenville, SC

6 Beautiful Places for a Short Holiday in South Carolina

Laura

Photo by Louie Martinez on Unsplash

If you are looking for a nice place to go on holiday in the last weeks of summer, we got you covered. We have put together a list of 6 beautiful places where you can go with your family and friends. Here are our top picks:

1. Falls Park on the Reedy

Falls Park on the Reedy is situated in downtown Greenville’s Historic West End, providing locals and visitors with an urban oasis where they can meet, enjoy outdoor and cultural attractions, and admire beautiful gardens. Gardeners can go on a guided tour of the park or simply stroll through Pedricks Garden to admire the landscaping and sunflowers. You can bring a picnic and relax on the expansive lawns or have a meal at one of two on-site restaurants. Hikers and cyclists can use Falls Park as their springboard to the 20-mile Swamp Rabbit Trail, while art lovers can have fun uncovering several public sculptures dotted around the park.

2. Congaree National Park

Just outside of the capital city of Columbia is the Congaree National Park. Named for the Congaree Indians that once lived and fished in the area, the national park is an interesting mix of forested area and floodplain swampland. Here, you can find some of the largest cypress trees in the world, which are well worth a visit. Birdwatching is another popular pastime, with plenty of songbirds and the occasional hawk to be spotted. Most trails are for hiking, but the Cedar Creek Canoe Trail is a unique way to explore the landscape from the water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xZX8N_0bVJ0DJq00
Photo by Crystal Clear on Unsplash

3. Kiawah Island

You are never far from the water or a golf course on beautiful Kiawah Island, situated just a few miles south of historic Charleston in South Carolina. This peaceful barrier island off the South Carolina coast lays claim to over 10 miles of beaches and five championship golf courses as well as excellent wildlife spotting and hiking, walking, and biking trails. You can explore the many waterways on the island by joining a kayak or stand-up paddle boat tour or hire a bike and explore on two wheels. If you fancy fishing you can organize a fishing charter or admire the coastline by motorboat. The island also offers tennis (and lessons), four spas, and many great dining options.

4. Rock Hill

Rock Hill is situated in north central South Carolina, where a mild year-round climate attracts many visitors to come and enjoy a variety of outdoor activities. You can take a gentle stroll in Glencairn Garden or Fountain Park or get more energetic along the Piedmont Medical Center Trail and the Carolina Thread Trail. Cycling enthusiasts can try the Rock Hill Outdoor Center, while paddlers can explore the Catawba River by canoe or kayak. Daredevils can have fun at Camp Canaan, which offers zip-lines, climbing, and other fun activities. On rainy days, you can head to cultural and heritage sites such as historic Brattonsville, the Museum of York County, and the Children’s Museum in Old Town Rock Hill.

5. Greenville

While much of South Carolina has a historic, traditional feel, Greenville is the modern, progressive alternative. The city is often described as the melting pot of the Old South and the New South, and it boasts a growing cultural landscape. On your visit, you might opt to explore the Greenville County Museum of Art or catch a touring Broadway show at the Peace Center Theater. Don’t leave without taking the time to visit Falls Park on the Reedy, a truly stunning park right in the center of the city that features an enormous waterfall. This park is truly the heart of Greenville and was in fact the birthplace of the city itself.

6. Aiken

Aiken is a city in the western part of South Carolina in the Central Savannah River Valley, best known for its equestrian culture and the large number of thoroughbred champions it has produced. Of course, there is more to Aiken than beautiful horses, fox hunts, and polo matches – it is also home to the largest urban forest in the country. Its downtown is a delight, with elegant streets shaded by ancient oaks and lined by a number of art galleries that showcase the city’s rich art scene. Citizens Park has several ball fields, hiking trails, a playground, and a splash pad. The Aiken County Historical Museum is great place to learn about the city’s past, while Richardson’s Lake Waterpark is an inviting family spot with a nice sandy beach and waterslides.

