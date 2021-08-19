Three Atlanta juice bars to refresh your day

ATLANTA, GA – When the day is scorching hot, there’s nothing better to have than a cold glass of water or a refreshing beverage. You might find yourself craving for something that’s both refreshing and energizing. In that case, getting yourself a cold glass of juice might be the right choice for you.

Here are three of the best juice bars you can find in Atlanta that will guarantee to re-energize you during a hot summer’s day.

Kale Me Crazy

300 North Highland Avenue NE / 404-600-5048

Just like their namesake, Kale Me Crazy is a café that offers a wide array of juices, smoothies, salads, and wraps for you to choose from. Try out their Green Factor Juice that’s comprised of a unique combination of fruits and vegetables. If you’re looking for something a bit more filling, then opt for their Super Matcha Smoothie. In addition to serving all-natural delicacies, Kale Me Crazy also offers a catering service for all kinds of occasions and events.

Juiceheads ATL

2591 Piedmont Road NE / 470-225-7839

When you go to Juiceheads, you ought to try their Acai Bowl. It’s made of frozen berries, whole fruits, granola, coconut shavings, and hemp seed. Or, if you’re looking for something lighter, then go ahead and try their Green Acres Juice. Juiceheads also have a no-soy food option in their menu.

Arden’s Garden Monroe

985 Monroe Drive NE / 404-817-6624

Arden’s is notorious for its cold-pressed juices, smoothies, drink packs, cleanses, and even plant-based foods. They use an extensive mix of fruits and vegetables to maximize the health benefits of each ingredient. When you’re here, go for their special Complete Recovery Smoothie and savor its refreshing taste that is sure to brighten up your day.

