Discover breathtaking arts and crafts at Piedmont Park Arts Festival

ATLANTA, GA – Gather around Piedmont Park on August 21 and 22 for some breathtaking and irresistible art and crafts at the 11th Annual Piedmont Park Arts Festival.

This summer, get ready for the biggest outdoor arts festival as The Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces will be back to bring you the Piedmont Park Summer Arts & Crafts Festival. This event will feature 250 artists including photographers, sculptors, painters, glass blowers, crafters, and jewelers from metro Atlanta and Georgia. Be prepared to empty your wallets because these artists are sure to entice you with their artisan items!

It wouldn’t be a festival without the many supporting events that make everything more enjoyable. There will be plenty of live acoustic sessions, artists' demonstrations, an emerging artist’s spotlight, and delicious foods and beverages for all visitors to enjoy. If you plan on bringing along your children with you, a designated play area will be available for use during this event.

Visitors will also be allowed to bring their pets as long as they are kept on a leash. All owners are required to pick up their “calling cards” during this festival as well.

The festival will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. on Sunday. All festival days will end at 5 p.m. The festival is free of charge and welcomes visitors of all ages.

For more information about the festival, visit their website here or call 404-873-1222.

If you’re from outside Atlanta and are planning on joining the event, check out the nearest hotels for you to stay here.

