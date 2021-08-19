The 2021 Suwanee Fest Parade is coming on September 18-19

SUWANEE, GA — The annual Suwanee Fest will be back on September 18-19 at Town Center Park, Suwanee, GA. This festival will feature 15 entertainment acts, almost 200 vendors and exhibitors, and one fantastic parade, which is the signature of this festival.

For those interested to join the parade, the theme for this year is Pirate. Prepare your best float/boat creation, dresses, and/or a 60-second performance to win cash prizes for the best use of theme, most entertaining, and many other categories.

If you wish to participate, the deadline for the application will be on September 6 at 11:59 pm. There will be a parade meeting on September 9 at 6:30, all participants must send at least one representative for the meeting.

Keep in mind that the main purposes of this parade are to deliver entertainment value and to highlight performers, local community members, and groups. Therefore, they specifically encourage participation by locally-focused individuals, school groups, civic groups, non-profit organizations, and other similar organizations.

As the space is limited, the city may restrict the number of participants for this parade. Visit here for more information.

In addition to the parade, you can also enjoy various family-friendly performances. For safety reasons, there are fewer performers this year since there’s a limit for group size and the use of the backstage area.

Admission to join this festival is free. But you may want to bring some money to buy food and drink or an artwork. You may also bring your pets, but please consider that the location may be crowded and the day can get really warm.

Check out their website for more information about the 2021 Suwanee Fest.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.