Imagine Music Festival will be back in Atlanta in less than a month!

ATLANTA, GA — Imagine Music Festival will be back on September 17 through September 19 at Chattahoochee Hills, Atlanta. Visit here to see the daily lineup of the festival.

Included in what they offer is the signature ‘Vegas-Style’ Pool Party that will feature interactive art displays, complimentary floaties, and VIB cabanas (available for rentals). This pool party may be the Summer’s best pool party in Atlanta. The pool party is open on Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

This festival also offers transformational workshops for you to experience various aspects of this lost civilization, including ancient mystery sharing, wisdom transmission, and practical applications of earth-based concepts.

Including in what you can learn in the workshop are aerial and acro yoga, mastery of life, consciousness, meditation, mindfulness, and more. In addition to fulfilling your heart with the music, this festival also wants to serve your mind through these workshops.

Furthermore, you may also enjoy outdoor games and activities to hang out with your friends before the show, the amusement rides and cirque acts, and live art that will give you the opportunity to live paint or display your artwork.

There are plenty of ticket options, but some of them have already sold out by now, including the GA Pass for 3 days, VIP Pass for 3 days, and 2 Pack Bundle. The ones that are still available include GA Pass Friday for $129, GA Pass Saturday for $169, and GA Pass Sunday for $149.

In 2021, you can also camp at Imagine Festival with the additional camping passes: GA Car Camping Passes for $149 (regular) or $399 (VIP), GA Tent Only Camping for $99, Companion (GA) Camping for $59 (regular) or $149 (VIP), and Thursday Early Arrival Add-On for $69. Visit here to buy tickets for this festival.

