Hop on a guided tour around Georgia Capitol Museum

ATLANTA, GA – Expand your historic knowledge by joining the Georgia Capitol Museum’s tours, available every Monday to Friday.

The Georgia Capitol Museum aims to preserve, interpret, and share the historic moments of the Georgia Capitol. By joining this tour, guests will be able to learn as well as view the many artifacts and works of art that are maintained and put on display. All tours are free of charge and open to students and adults.

The tours are categorized into guided tours and self-guided tours. Guests are required to make an advance reservation for guided tours of 10 – 60 people. Guided tours scheduled for June through August are available every Monday to Friday at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, self-guided tours are available for groups of 10 or larger and can be done during the museum’s business hours – Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests who opt for this may ask for a brochure at the Capitol Tour Desk or print their own brochures beforehand, which can be downloaded here (1, 2).

By joining these tours, guests will spend approximately one to one and a half hours touring the museum. Both guided and self-guided tours will tackle information about the history of Georgia, the Capitol building, historical portraits, as well as the legislature.

Guests who intend to visit the museum and take the tour can use the entrance at Mitchell Street (ground floor) or Washington Street. Guests are also welcome to take pictures in the museum as long as the General Assembly is not in session.

For more information, visit the Georgia Capitol Tour page here or call 404-656-2846.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.