Top 3 Atlanta spas for ultimate relaxation

ATLANTA, GA – Looking for some good old rest and relaxation after a full week of work? Then book an appointment and head over to your nearest spa to loosen those muscles. Indulge in the cozy and quiet atmosphere that only spas can offer. And if you’re wondering where you should go, here are three of the best spas you can find around Atlanta.

Natural Body Spa Morningside

1402 North Highland Avenue NE / 404-872-1039 / naturalbody.com

Located in the heart of shopping and restaurant strips, Natural Body Spa is the perfect place to unwind and relax after a long week. They offer the full spa package including manicures, pedicures, facials, and massages. Try out their express facial treatment to get a nice face and neck massage, or maybe go for their body therapies to exfoliate, rejuvenate and detox your skin.

Iwi Fresh

341 Nelson Street / 404-577-8073 / iwifresh.com

Developed by Yolanda Owens a.k.a. Yogi the Skin Care Chef, Iwi Fresh is dedicated in providing the best skin care services for their customers. If you’re looking for a place to relax your skin and map out the best treatments to make them healthier, then Iwi Fresh is the place for you. The salon specializes in manicures, veggie facials, veggie pedicures, waxing, threading, herbal massages, and natural hair care.

Lehua Spa

2980 Cobb Parkway, Suite 104 / 770-438-8888 / lehua-spa.com

Lehua utilizes its professional line of staff to give the best body massage, foot reflexology, facial skin, and sauna. They are located inside Cumberland Mall so you will be able to shop till you drop before heading over to Lehua for some relaxation. If you don’t have enough time for a body massage, you can opt for their 30-minute or 60-minute foot reflexology services starting from $25.

