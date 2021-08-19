Three dog-friendly breweries in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA – Going around town with your furry friend is something owners enjoy a lot. Going around town to look for new toys or exploring that new park that everyone has been raving about as you make new memories with your dog is a sensation that can’t be replaced by anything else in the world.

Exploring new places with your dog, though, is something not many have the privilege to do. You might find yourself wanting to stop by at the local pub to wind down after a day out with friends and/or your pets. Well, here are three breweries you can bring your dog to while in Atlanta.

The Beer Growler

38A North Avondale Road NW / 404-254-5901 / beergrowleravondaleestates.com

The Beer Growler over at Avondale offers more than 40 taps for you to choose from. They even have a selection of wine and sangria for those of you who don’t like drinking cider or suds. Your furry friends are free to enter and can even take comfortable naps while you treat yourself to a pint.

Atlanta Brewing Company

2207, 2323 Defoor Hills Road NW / 404-355-5558 / atlantabrewing.com

Previously known as Red Brick Brewing Company, they are Georgia’s oldest and most well-known brewery to date Atlanta Brewing Company offers a large variety of drinks whether it is served in 12 oz cans, draft, or on tap. They also have a taproom for you to check out and personally choose your own drinks. They have special prices every Saturday if you bring your dog with you.

Monday Night Brewing

670 Trabert Ave NW / 404-352-7703 / mondaynightbrewing.com

Monday Night Brewing is famous for its large venue and an equally large selection of beers and food. This brewery also has plenty of double IPA drinks to choose from. Both of their indoor and outdoor venues are spacious and well-distanced, so you won’t have to worry about your dog feeling stuffy when you’re stopping by for a pint inside.

