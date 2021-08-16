Kierra Powell, a law student at Georgia State, wants to use her degree to help people build legacies

Pexels/Cottonbro

ATLANTA, GA — Used to work at the Georgia Asylum & Immigration Network or GAIN, Kierra Powell is now the new student director of the Pro Bono Program, a program at Georgia State aimed to connects students with legal volunteer opportunities to help people of limited means fulfill their legal needs.

When she was working at GAIN, she helped the GAIN’s attorneys to coordinate cases assigned to volunteer attorneys in the community. The passion and dedication of GAIN’s attorneys to protect and empower immigrant survivors of persecution and crime during that time is what makes Kierra decided to attend law school.

She said many people are struggling to leverage the resources available through the law whether it’s because they don’t have access or don’t know how to do that. Therefore, her goal in pursuing a law degree is to help people build legacies.

As part of the efforts, Kierra joined Pro Bono Program in her first year in law school to find a way to support pro bono work with her experience with GAIN. During that time, she spent her time as the 1L rep for the Pro Bono Program and got the opportunity to work with the Atlanta Legal Society on their estate planning project.

Now, as the student director of the program, she hopes she can provide meaningful pro bono experiences for students. She also wants to give back to not only the Atlanta community, but also Georgia State.

She said Pro Bono Program offers students a great experience. The pro bono work given by their community partners usually doesn’t require special knowledge, so every law student can take pro bono assignments from the day one they join this program. They will also be guided by supervising attorneys that will help them succeeds with their project.

