Cathy Cox has been named as the sole finalist for president of the Georgia College & State University

ATLANTA, GA — Cathy Cox, dean of the Mercer University of Law, has recently been named as the only finalist for Georgia College & State University presidency. The announcement was given by Theresa MacCartney, Acting Chancellor of the Board of Regents Chairman Sachin Shailendra and University System of Georgia or USG.

MacCartney said Cathy Cox is aware and appreciates the impact of a 21st-century liberal arts education. She also understands the necessity of supporting and committing to students' success. The experience and record that Cathy has make her the ideal candidate to continue to make GSU a leading public liberal arts university.

Regent Samuel D. Holmes, the Regents Special Committee chair who also involved in the searching process has the same opinion, he said as Cathy Cox understands the state’s liberal arts college mission, she’s not only an ideal candidate for this position, but will also be an amazing leader both on campus and in the community.

“I am very excited for the chance to build upon Georgia College & State University’s reputation, and work with faculty and staff to create a world-class destination for the liberal arts right here in Georgia,” said Cox.

Prior to her position as dean of Mercer University School of Law, Cox served as president of Young Harris College for ten years. Cox's accomplishment as president can be seen by how she led the college transition from a two-year college to a four-year institution.

Before serving as president of Young Harris, Cox also served as Georgia’s Secretary of State for eight years. Not only that she was the first woman to be elected to the post, but she was also elected twice, in 1998 and in 2002.

Recently, Cox was named by the Middle Georgia chapter of the Georgia Association of Women Lawyers in 2020 as the Outstanding Woman Lawyer.

