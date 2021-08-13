Various art workshops are to hold this August at The Art House

ACWORTH, GA — The Art House, a non-profit organization aimed to support the arts through exhibition and exhibits, offers various art workshops for adults this August. The workshops they offer include:

1. Oil Painting Workshop

This workshop will be held on Saturday, August 14, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. In this workshop, you will be guided step by step to complete your own painting using Bob Ross’s Wet on Wet painting technique.

This workshop is offered for people ages 16 and older or ages 10 and older if accompanied by an adult. The cost to join this workshop is $60 per person.

2. Hand Built Pottery

This workshop is held in two-day sessions on Tuesday, August 10 & 17 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm and Saturday, August 14 & 21 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm. In this workshop, you will create whatever you want in clay. You can pick up your masterpiece at the Art House after it’s being fired in the kiln.

This workshop is offered for people ages 16 and older. The cost to join this workshop is $55 per person.

3. Alcohol Inks Workshop

This workshop will be held on Saturday, August 21 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. If you’re curious about how to use alcohol inks, this workshop can be the best option for you. Christy Hayes, the instructor, will also show you some tricks in using this vibrant and shiny type of ink.

This workshop is offered for people ages 16 and older. The cost to join this workshop is $35 per person.

4. Faux Paper Mache Birds

This workshop will be held on Saturday, August 28 for about 2,5 hours from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm. In this workshop, you will learn how to create cute birds or other shapes and cover them with tissue and pre-painted paper.

This workshop is offered for people ages 14 and older. The cost to join this workshop is $40 per person.

To see other workshops offered by The Art House or to register for a workshop, visit here.

