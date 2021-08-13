Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival to hold in Kennesaw on August 20-21

KENNESAW, GA — The 20th annual Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival will be back on August 20 from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm and August 21 from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm at Adams Park, Kennesaw.

For festival fans and music lovers, you probably know that Pigs & Peaches has grown into one of the popular festivals in the region. Every year, approximately 65,000 people come to enjoy this festival.

For two days, the festival will feature non-stop music, cold beer, delicious food, and interactive family-fun activities. With more than 100 vendors, amusements and attractions, street performers, exhibitor and contestant booths, and a Kid Zone, this festival will give you the best festival experience that is worth remembering.

On the Main Stage, music headliners they offer include the Paul Hand Band on Friday at 8:00 pm and Shyanne on Saturday at 8:00 pm. On the Locally Brewed Stage, the musicians include Run Katie Run, Stephanie Berlanga, Men in Blues, Bad Guru, Josh Gilbert Band, and Ezra Jacob.

In addition, there are also supporting acts, including Flying Buffaloes, Angie Lynn Carter, Same Holladay & Kaitlyn Hanks, the School of Rock East Cobb House Band, and Bach to Rock Sandy Plains featuring Bella Delle.

This festival also features cooking events, including a Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned competition, Anything Butt and Peach Dessert contests, a Backyard contest for amateurs, and a Kid’s ‘Que contest. For detailed information about the contest visit here.

This festival is free and will be held rain or shine. Please notes, it is prohibited to bring a dog to the festival. Find more information about the festival on their website.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.