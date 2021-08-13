Acworth Dragon Boat Festival to hold on August 21

ACWORTH, GA — The 4th Annual Acworth-Cobb Dragon Boat Festival will be back on August 21 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at Dallas Landing Park.

If you never see a Dragon Boat race before, what will you see in this festival is a race of colorful 40-foot boats with a dragon’s head and tail on each end. Each team participating in the race consists of twenty paddlers, a steersperson, and a drummer.

A drummer is a person sitting at the front of the boat who will assist in setting the timing for the team. On the other hand, a steersperson is a person sitting at the back of the boat who will steer the crew with a long oar.

Originated in Ancient China 2,000 years ago, this athletic and cultural phenomenon has now become the fastest growing sport in the world.

Not only offering you the exciting Dragon Boat races, but this festival will also support cancer patients and survivor in the community through Loving Arms Cancer Outreach, a non-profit organization founded 14 years ago by two oncology nurses.

You can also give support to this program by becoming an event sponsor or donating items that can be used as prizes for the winning teams. Visit here to make a donation for this event.

The team registration for the race has been closed, but you can still come to enjoy the race. This event is suitable for all ages and features various cultural activities and plenty of food for both spectators and participants.

Visit here for more information about the festival. If you have any questions, contact them at 678-956-0062.

