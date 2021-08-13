Fulton County is hiring a Payroll & Leave Specialist

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County is looking for a payroll and leave specialist working in the Human Resources Management Department. The position is paid with a salary of around $33k - $49.5k. They will work at the Government Center at 141 Pryor Street, Suite 3030, Atlanta, Georgia, 30303.

The position is responsible for processing payroll and employment activities as well as maintaining employee files or records. They will perform data entry and processing documents on the operations of departments or divisions. And they will perform customer service and communicate with citizens of varied backgrounds including a supervisor and the public.

The minimum requirement for eligibility is a high school diploma or GED. And two years of experience in the human resources scope of work, especially on personnel and payroll. Candidates who do not fill the criteria but can perform the job excellently based on prior education, skills, etc. will be considered.

Candidates must have a valid driver’s license from the state of GA and maintain it. Chosen candidates might need to submit relevant accredited college transcripts, employment history, and degrees or course work.

Candidates will need to have leadership skills, verbal skills, basic mathematical skills, and the ability to process data. They will also need functional reasoning and situational reasoning.

Interested candidates may apply here until August 15 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. No addition or correction is allowed after submitting an application. Completing the application fully and accurately at the first submission is recommended. Fulton County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

The County is also looking for professionals in other departments. You can find their other vacancies here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.