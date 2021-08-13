Fulton County is hiring a grade 15 absentee supervisor

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County is looking for a grade 15 absentee supervisor paid around $42.5k - $63.8k a year. They will work full time at the government center at 141 Pryor Street, Suite 3030, Atlanta, Georgia, 30303.

The position is responsible for validating the functionality and accuracy of ICC scanners through Logic & Accuracy Testing. As well as technically inspecting the ICC. And creating and keeping rejected reports or files of Absentee Ballot.

They will be supervising the work of the assigned crew or co-workers. And supervising the absentee application process. They will respond to phone calls or in-person queries from voters from all over the state. And going on night duties if needed. Other duties related to the position will be assigned as well.

Candidates must possess an Associate’s degree in business or public administration. With three years of experience in elections, voter registration, and absentee ballot processing. And one year of experience in leading and/or supervising. Those who do not meet the criteria but are able to carry the job as efficiently, responsibly, and with an excellent result will be considered.

Candidates must have a valid driver’s license from the state of GA.

Candidates must have basic math skills, verbal skills, and leadership skills. They must also have functional reasoning and situational reasoning including judgment, decision making, and creativity. And they must be able to process data.

The position will require sedentary work in front of a computer for a very long time. Some work will need the ability to differentiate color, sounds, visual cues, signals, etc. And some will need oral communication.

The recruitment will close on August 18 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested candidates should apply here. Fulton County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

