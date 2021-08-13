Douglas County needs an HVAC Technician

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — Douglas county needs HVAC technicians working full time. Their area of operation will be Property Management, Douglasville, GA 30134.

Their salary will be around $36k - $48k with added full benefits package. The exact number will be dependant on the candidate's prior experience and qualifications.

The position will be responsible for technical works regarding Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC). They will analyze complex construction, modification, or repair problems on the HVAC equipment or systems.

Candidates will need to be at least 21 years old and possess a high school diploma or GED. They also need a valid Class C driver’s license from any part of the U.S. with an acceptable Motor Vehicle Record (MVR). They also need to be able to drive the county’s vehicle.

They need four years of experience in the installation, maintenance, or repair of HVAC and other similar instruments. And an experience of one year at the level of journey work. Those who do not meet the criteria but are able to carry the work as efficiently and perfectly will be considered.

Interested candidates may apply here but will need to first create an account. Filling in the application is required to apply. Resumes may act only as a supplement. Candidates are required to pass Physical, Drug Screen, or MVR, and Background Investigation to be considered.

Douglas County is an Equal Opportunity Employer. If a satisfactory candidate is selected, the recruitment will close.

The information saved in the account of Douglas County Government Career Portal can be used for other positions. Find more employment opportunities at the County here.

