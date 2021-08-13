Douglas County is hiring a Code Enforcement Officer

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — Douglas County is hiring full-time Code Enforcement Officers to work in Douglasville, GA 30134. The position’s scope of work will be zoning, signs, and litter among other county regulations. They are paid around $34k - $37k a year or around $16 - $18 an hour.

The position requires excellent communication skills in writing and verbal. It also demands map reading and route planning skills. As well as maintaining professionalism while under a lot of pressure during adverse situations. And the position will also be assigned with other related duties.

Candidates must be 21 years of age or older with a high school diploma or GED. They need a valid driver’s license from any state of the U.S. with a minimum of Class C. They also need an acceptable motor vehicle record (MVR) and be able to drive county vehicles.

The position is required to be computer literate and have skills in Microsoft Office Suite. They are more preferred for having experience or knowledge in presenting cases in Magistrate Court.

As part of the application process, candidates must pass a physical, a drug test, or an MVR evaluation, as well as a background investigation. Recruiting will end once the best candidates are selected.

The employer requires all candidates to complete an online application they have prepared here. Candidates must create an account if it is their first time applying with the County.

The information on the created account can be used for other open employment currently held by the County. Visit here for more vacancies in Douglas County.

Douglas County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

