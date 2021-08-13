Douglas County is looking for a landfill attendant

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — Landfill attendant wanted at Douglas County working in Douglasville, GA 30134. The full-time position is paid around $27k a year or $13 an hour with an added full benefits package.

Their responsibility will be to monitor the landfill's entrance. A major function of the position is to weigh and measure vehicles entering the landfill. They will also collect fees and respond to inquiries and complaints of customers. This position requires work on Saturdays at random times.

Candidates must be high school graduates proven by their diploma or GED. And are more preferred when they have two years of experience in cash control and/or record keeping.

They must be at least 21 years old and possess and maintain a valid Class C U.S. driver’s license. And they need an acceptable motor vehicle record (MVR) and the ability to drive the county’s vehicles if required.

Candidates are required to pass a physical, drug screen, MVR, and background investigation as mandated by the employer.

Candidates may send their resume but it will be treated as an addition, not a method of employment. Please apply through the County’s career portal. Complete their online application here. The position will open until the right candidates are chosen.

Before applying, candidates must create an account at the Douglas County Government Career Portal. If they are ever interested, they can use it to apply to several other open vacancies posted by the County. Find their other open jobs here.

Douglas County is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Candidates and employees will have equal treatment of recruitment, employment, and others regardless of race, age, color, creed, religion, ancestry, sex, national origin, physical handicap, or political affiliation.

