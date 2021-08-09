Athens, GA

The University of Georgia’s athletes won 11 medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

LaShaun Williams

ATHENS, GA — The University of Georgia’s athletes finished the Tokyo Olympic with six bronze, two silver, and three gold medals in swimming and track and field.

The first two medals for Team USA were claimed by Chase Kalisz, a swimming alum, and University of Georgia's Bulldog teammate Jay Litherland on the opening night of the games for a 1-2 finish in the men’s 400-meter IM.

On the other hand, two members of Tom Cousins Swimming and Diving Head Coach Jack Bauerle’s pro training group, Andrew Wilson won a gold medal in the men’s 400-meter medley relay, and Natalie Hinds won a bronze medal in the women’s 400-meter freestyle relay.

Bauerle himself participated in the 2020 Olympics as a member of the United States coaching staff and was responsible as a men’s assistant coach. Dan Laak, former Georgia diving coach, also participated as Director of USA Diving’s High-Performance and helped the Americans earned three medals.

In addition, Allison Schmitt, who is also a Georgia alum, earned a bronze medal in the 400-meter freestyle and a silver medal in the women’s 800-meter freestyle relay. With these two medals, she has now ten career medals, which is the highest of any Georgia athlete and the fourth-most of all American female swimmer.

Hali Flickinger also earned two bronze medals in the 200-meter butterfly and the 400-meter IM, while Olivia Smoliga took a bronze medal in the 400-meter freestyle relay.

In the track and field, Lynna Irby won the gold medal for the U.S. in the women’s 4x400-meter relay, while Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo preserved her title in the women’s 400-meter. Irby, along with rising senior Elija Godwin, also earned the bronze medal in the mixed 4x400-meter relay.

Visit more information regarding Georgia’s Olympians here. Georgia Alum Jarryd Wallace will participate in the Paralympic Games that will begin on August 24.

