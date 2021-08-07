Clayton County High School to close after positive covid-19 test

ATLANTA, GA - Morrow High School abruptly closed from all school activities after students identified with COVID-19 after testing. The students are scheduled to be under strict quarantine rules until Monday, August 16.

The quarantine rules are implemented to prevent the virus from spreading to another classroom. Students and employees are required to wear face coverings as a precaution to protect themselves.

Based on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and local epidemiologists for COVID-19 recommendations, parents, and guardians are required to treat their children for the 10 days quarantine until they feel better and the test says negative.

All family members who got impacted by the virus will be contacted by the school administrators. They will provide detailed explanations and instructions during the quarantine time.

Together with the Clayton County Health Department, the school district will continue to impose the safety protocol systems by sanitizing the classrooms and other affected areas in the school buildings and buses.

The school district will put the health and safety of their students and staff as their main priority, the district officials are currently deciding when the school will be open again. They will monitor the COVID-19 case inside the area before making any final decisions.

Clayton County Public School is in the top 5 largest school systems in Georgia, they serve more than 50,000 students with a world-class curriculum. The school is located at 2299 Old Rex Morrow Rd in the easternmost area of Clayton County.

It teaches students ranging from pre-kindergarten until high school, Clayton County Public School is also ranked under the 100 largest school districts in the United States.

