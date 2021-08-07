Gainesville's Brenau University signs grant to make scholarship funds available for Mexican students

GAINESVILLE, GA — On Thursday, July 22, Brenau University penned a grant agreement with the Government of Mexico. This grant aims to assist students from Mexico in offsetting their tuition costs.

The institution started the program to support Mexican students from low-income families who reside in the U.S. and are currently completing primary or higher education or chasing technological careers.

Interested people can apply for this grant if they meet several requirements. One of them requires the student or their parents to be born in Mexico.

This year’s agreement marks the third in a row the university has received the grant funded through the Institute for Mexicans Abroad scholarship program or IME Becas.

The university received a $6,000 grant from the institute and matched the grant, totaling $12,000. This grant is intended for six students over the upcoming academic year.

Sheila Vasquez, a previous IME Becas scholarship recipient, said that she had wanted to learn more medical terminology and how the body works. Even with her parents, sometimes she did not know what she was translating when she was doing so.

She said this scholarship meant that someone out there understood the Latino community and wanted to assist her with becoming a nurse so that she could help her community.

In addition, Karina Gonzalez, another IME Becas scholarship recipient, said, “When I was growing up and had to go to clinics, I never saw any Hispanic nurses. That’s changing now, and I want to be part of that growth.”

Gonzalez also said that she was pleased to see more programs such as IME Becas helping students like herself, particularly those pursuing careers in healthcare.

