Gilmer County Public Safety Department is hiring a Full Time FF/EMT and Paramedic

GILMER COUNTY, GA — Gilmer County Fire Rescue is hiring Firefighters or EMTs and paramedics. The position is available both part-time and full-time and will perform both emergency and non-emergency operations.

To qualify for the position, candidates will need a high school diploma or GED. Certification as GA firefighters or NPQ I or II is also required for the firefighter position, while certification as GA EMT or paramedic is required for a paramedic position. Both positions require a valid driver’s license from the state of GA as well.

Candidates will need basic firefighting skills and proficiency in emergency medical care. They need to pass the requirement set by the GA Firefighter Standards and Training Council, as well as the requirement set by the GA Department of Health.

The salary for the position is around $36k - $48k. The exact amount is dependent on the chosen candidate’s certification, licensure, and qualifications. Chosen candidates must go through a drug screen and criminal history or background check.

Candidates are eligible for a benefits package only if they hold a full-time position. The benefits are medical, dental, vision, and accident & cancer insurance. Also long & short disability insurance and 457(b) retirement account.

To apply, candidates must send an official Gilmer County employment application that can be downloaded here or found at the Board of Commissioners office.

Then, the applications can be sent through email to krambo-bray@gilmercounty-ga.gov, or drop it at the office located at 1 Broad Street, Suite 106, Ellijay, GA, during their business hour. Resumes will only be treated as supplements.

(Application: http://gilmercounty-ga.gov/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Application-Employment.pdf)

Gilmer County is an Equal Opportunity Employer. And through American Disabilities Act, will provide reasonable assistance to chosen candidates with disabilities.

