Gainesville's Brenau University named Ann Sullivan as Golden Tigers’ next coach.

GAINESVILLE, GA — Brenau University has named Ann Sullivan as the Golden Tigers’ next coach.

Mike Lochstampfor, Brenau Athletic Director, said he was excited to welcome Sullivan as Brenau University’s new head golf coach. He has full confidence that Sullivan would provide the leadership they need for an already successful golf program.

With Sullivan’s background in the NAIA, experience as an excellent golfer in the Appalachian Athletic Conference as well as an understanding of the mission of their university, She was a perfect fit for their program.

Since the age of seven, Sullivan always had fun swinging her golf clubs even though she also played softball and basketball.

For years, Sullivan has got her share of trophies, and she was an all-state player at Battle Ground Academy, an independent college-prep school located in Franklin, Tenn.

Tony Wallingford, Milligan University golf coach, noticed Sullivan’s talent and offered her a scholarship to attend the Christian liberal arts school in northeast Tenn.

“She was focused and determined, and she’d grind until the ball fell in the 18th hole,” said Wallingford.

As a freshman, Sullivan was the Appalachian Athletic Conference Player of the Year, and she also gained all-conference honors. She received this award twice throughout her career, and three times she assisted the Buffaloes stampede the games in a route to the AAC titles.

Sullivan started to change her attention to coaching after she ended her playing days in 2017.

Wallingford said that as a coach, Sullivan loved to be prepared. Before tournaments, she would go on websites and did yardage books or detailing the course for the girls.

