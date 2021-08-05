Woodstock, GA

Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute: The Curtis Loew Project will play live on August 7

LaShaun Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T9j8u_0bICXKdb00

WOODSTOCK, GA — The Curtis Loew Project will play live on August 7 at MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock. This event will bring you back to a time when the “boys” from Jacksonville ruled American rock n’ roll.

As they try to stand out from the other tribute bands, the band recreates classic songs—such as Freebird, Sweet Home Alabama, That Smell, and Working for MCA—and brings back the classic 1973-1977 era vibes to the stage.

By hearing these songs, audiences are not only expected to feel the nostalgia of the classic era but also get emotionally invested in the powerful live music experience as if they were standing at the Fox Theatre or even Madison Square Garden.

With only $24.50 per person, ticket holders will be able to enjoy music, order food and drinks during the event. Standing room ticket is also available and the holders of this ticket may generally place their orders with the venue bar staff.

Selecting a reserved table will be available for the attendees of the VIP Balcony and Main Floor Reserved Table tickets. They may pick any table available from once they are purchased their tickets until thirty minutes before doors open to the event.

To select the table, you can go directly to the Box Office or call them at 678-384-2363 ext. 1. They are open every Tuesday – Thursday from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm, Friday from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm, Saturday from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm, and Sunday from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.

You can see the seating map as well as purchase tickets here.

