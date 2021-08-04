The Cobb International Film Festival will be held on August 5-8

COBB COUNTY, GA — The Cobb International Film Festival will be held from August 5 to August 8 at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, Marietta.

The festival is held as a collaboration between the City of Marietta, The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, Cobb Travel and Tourism, Long Shot Production, and Cobb County Government.

This annual festival gives an opportunity for filmmakers and those interested in the world in all its various and different approaches to life to meet and discuss topics shown in the film.

Various kinds of films are accepted, including short films, feature-length films, and documentary films.

In 2016, Film Racing started to be a partner of the original festival and the Screening and Awards Program for the top fifteen international finalists of the 24-hour film race were incorporated into its agenda.

Later in 2019, the festival that was first known as the Marietta International Film Festival was approached by Cobb County Travel and Tourism.

The Cobb County Commissions later rebranded and renamed the festival to the name it’s using right now. The transformation successfully increased the number and the quality of film submissions.

This year, this festival includes eleven feature films, forty-six short films, and two documentaries from various states in the US, including California, Georgia, New York, Alabama, and Texas, and nine other countries, including Australia, India, Poland, Brazil, and Spain.

The ticket price for a single day pass is $15, for a weekend pass is $25, and for a full-festival pass is $50.

You can check out the film schedule here or visit here to purchase the ticket.

