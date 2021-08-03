Over 500 basketball teams came to Atlanta for the largest NCAA-Certified Boys Basketball Tournament

ATLANTA, GA — As many as 517 basketball teams came to Atlanta for the Best of the South basketball tournament held by HoopSeen on July 8 – 11. Hosted at Georgia World Congress Center, or GWCC, this basketball tournament is the largest NCAA-certified boys indoor event that was ever run.

HoopSeen was in partnership with NY2LA for the Grassroots Basketball Association Championship at the best of the South. During the tournament, 38 courts in the center of Downtown’s convention and entertainment district were used for all teams to play in over 1,400 games.

The HoopSeen President Mike Eddy said it was exciting to bring basketball teams and college recruiters nationwide to Atlanta. Various facilities were provided to maximize the experience for all teams, parents, and coaches.

With its ability to transform its convention hall into basketball tournament fields and combined with the accessibility of Atlanta, GWCC becomes a hub for youth sports in the Southeast.

GWCC’s strategic location, being close to more than twelve thousand hotel rooms, makes it an even more ideal venue to accommodate 5,000 athletes who participated in the competition.

This basketball competition, which will be back in Atlanta in 2022 and 2033, was not the only major sports competition hosted in the city this year. The city also hosted other major youth sporting events, including volleyball and cheerleading competitions.

