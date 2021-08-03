Georgia O’Donoghue appointed as the Vice President of Business Operations of Atlanta United

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta United announced on August 2 that it has appointed Georgia O’Donoghue to be the Vice President of Business Operations. Previously, O’Donoghue was the Director of Strategy and Operations of Atlanta United.

With her current position, she will be responsible for leading strategy and operations for the club, integrated marketing, and report to Darren Eales as the President of Atlanta United.

Eales said Georgia has played an important role in Atlanta United and she is aware of the role’s day-to-day responsibilities and has additional potential other than business. Promoting Georgia is an example of how Atlanta United gives its associates opportunities to develop their careers.

Before joining Atlanta United, O’Donoghue led the Fan Experience group at AMB Sports & Entertainment. Her responsibility was to provide ideas on how to increase the event day experience along with stadium operators.

“I’m truly honored for the opportunity to be named Vice President of Business Operations and I cannot thank the organization enough for showing its faith in me,” she said.

O’Donoghue will also look for new opportunities for Atlanta United to grow even more in the next chapter. She believes Atlanta United’s passionate and loyal supporters play a key role in making Atlanta United into a leading club within Major League Soccer or MLS. Therefore, she will ensure that the fans' voices are heard as part of the efforts to build Atlanta United into a global brand.

O'Donoghue graduated from the University of Georgia and now lives in Buckhead with her husband and child. She became the only woman to hold a ‘president’ title among the 30 clubs of MLS.

