Bremen, GA

Caleb Lee Hutchinson will perform at Mill Town Music Hall this weekend

LaShaun Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I6jgt_0bFuWmzR00

BREMEN, GA — Spend the weekend in Bremen with Caleb Lee Hutchinson's music performance. The concert will take place on Saturday, August 7, at 7:30 p.m. at Mill Town Music Hall. Dalton McSwain will also perform as the opening act.

Hutchinson is a 22-year-old country singer raised in Dallas, GA. He came from a family that loves music. He won a local talent show with a cover of "Folsom Prison Blues" by Johnny Cash in his childhood. He has also covered Post Malone's hip-hop songs and turned them into country music. He appeared in American Idol season 16 in 2017 and came out in second place.

McSwain is a musician from Tallapoosa, GA. In the past, he has performed with Malcolm Holcombe, Blue Mountain's Cary Hudson, Andrea & Mud, Tyler Key, and the Olivia Baker Band. McSwain is a husband, dog dad, and faithful man. He is interested in firearms, western movies, and psychedelic rock.

The premium seats for rows A-N are priced at $38. The O-Z rows cost $33. Purchasing a ticket on the evening of the event after 5 p.m. will incur an additional $5 fee. There will be no refunds or exchanges.

The organizer has limited the number of tickets purchased at one time to 9 tickets. Those who need ten or more tickets will need to contact their call center at 888-479-6300 or visit the box office. Resellers are prohibited from purchasing a ticket. The organizer will cancel purchases from resellers or those suspected.

The organizer will not be held accountable for the risk of contracting COVID-19 in this event. Contact 770.537.MILL (6455) for more information.

Mill Town Music Hall is located at 1031 Alabama Avenue, P.O. Box 426, Bremen, GA 30110.

To reserve your ticket, click here.

