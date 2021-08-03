Caleb Lee Hutchinson will perform at Mill Town Music Hall this weekend

BREMEN, GA — Spend the weekend in Bremen with Caleb Lee Hutchinson's music performance. The concert will take place on Saturday, August 7, at 7:30 p.m. at Mill Town Music Hall. Dalton McSwain will also perform as the opening act.

Hutchinson is a 22-year-old country singer raised in Dallas, GA. He came from a family that loves music. He won a local talent show with a cover of "Folsom Prison Blues" by Johnny Cash in his childhood. He has also covered Post Malone's hip-hop songs and turned them into country music. He appeared in American Idol season 16 in 2017 and came out in second place.

McSwain is a musician from Tallapoosa, GA. In the past, he has performed with Malcolm Holcombe, Blue Mountain's Cary Hudson, Andrea & Mud, Tyler Key, and the Olivia Baker Band. McSwain is a husband, dog dad, and faithful man. He is interested in firearms, western movies, and psychedelic rock.

The premium seats for rows A-N are priced at $38. The O-Z rows cost $33. Purchasing a ticket on the evening of the event after 5 p.m. will incur an additional $5 fee. There will be no refunds or exchanges.

The organizer has limited the number of tickets purchased at one time to 9 tickets. Those who need ten or more tickets will need to contact their call center at 888-479-6300 or visit the box office. Resellers are prohibited from purchasing a ticket. The organizer will cancel purchases from resellers or those suspected.

The organizer will not be held accountable for the risk of contracting COVID-19 in this event. Contact 770.537.MILL (6455) for more information.

Mill Town Music Hall is located at 1031 Alabama Avenue, P.O. Box 426, Bremen, GA 30110.

To reserve your ticket, click here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.