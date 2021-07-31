University of Georgia helps small cattle farm grow their business

Monika Kubala/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Small Business Development Center (SBDC) from the University of Georgia successfully helped Georgia's farmers to expand their operations.

The farmer is Joseph Egloff, he began his business in 2011 as a hobby, but now he worked full-time in the cattle ranch, producing meatpacking that serves customers in North Carolina and Florida.

“I had eight head of cattle and a day job to pay for my cow habit,” Egloff said in his Rocking Chair Ranch Cattle, in Forsyth County.

“Then it exploded on us. What started out as a little hobby had become a real job and after about three years, we were up to about 58 head of cattle a year,” he added.

While his business continues to grow, he asked SBDC to help manage and expand it. Peter William from SBDC acted as Egloff consultant and create a financial project, marketing strategies, and work plan for Egloff's cattle. The plan was successful in getting Egloff his first grant application.

The University of Georgia also helped Egloff by taking soil samples from his cattle to be analyzed to make sure the quality is good.

“They are great people over there and for a farm that doesn’t have the background that others do they have welcome knowledge,” said Egloff.

Together with the help of the University of Georgia and SBDC, Egloff successfully earned a small business loan for almost $1 million to build his own processor.

In the beginning, Egloff wished to process about 43,000 pounds of meat every month, but with the help of SBDC the number skyrocketed to 59,000, and then 68,000 and 74,000 in the span of three months from February until April.

