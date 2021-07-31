Seven athletes from Georgia Tech join 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Bryan Turner/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Seven people consisting of current and former students at Georgia Tech will join the highly anticipated competition of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The current student-athletes that will participate are:

1. Caio Pumputis from Brazil (Swimming)

Pumputis was the University's top athlete in his junior year, he competed in several competitions including 100 and 200-meter breaststroke and 100-meter butterfly. He achieved a silver medal at the ACC Championships and a gold medal 13 times, throughout his career until now.

2. Berke Saka from Turkey (Swimming)

Saka joined the Turkish national swimming team and won a silver medal in the 200-meter backstroke category at the European Youth Olympic Festival in 2019.

3. Defne Taçyildiz from Turkey (Swimming)

In 2019, Taçyildiz competed in the 200-meter butterfly category. She earned herself a spot at number five on European Juniors and seven at World Juniors.

4. Batur Ünlü from Turkey (Swimming)

Ünlü was a former member of Turkey’s National Junior Team, he won the men’s 200- and 400-meter freestyle at the 2019 Turkish National Championships.

The alumni of Georgia Tech that will participate are:

1. Andrew Chetcuti from Malta (Swimming)

In the 2016 Olympics, Chetcuti served as the flagbearer during the opening ceremonies. On his third Olympics this year, he will also become the flagbearer for his nation, Malta.

2. Josh Okogie from Nigeria (Men's Basketball)

During his time as a student, he earned 1,033 points which is the highest for a sophomore since Matt Harping in 1995-1996. He completed his career in number 43 on Georgia Tech's all-time scoring number.

3. Avi Koki Shafer from Japan (Basketball)

Shafer played for the Japanese national team in the 2018 Asian Games. He left the University before finishing his studies to sign a contract with the Alvark Tokyo team in Japan.

