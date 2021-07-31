Clark Atlanta University clears student account balances for spring 2020 – summer 2021

Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Clark Atlanta University stated on July 23 that they would clear and cancel all student account balances for spring 2020 - summer 2021. The decision was announced by the University President Dr. George T. French, Jr.

According to the university, the initiative will have no impact on its students’ future financial aid eligibility.

This crucial relief to students is a part of the momentum the university has experienced in the past 16 months. Clark Atlanta University has received financial support from the federal government under the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund program, which enabled the institution to provide the aid.

The fund allows the university to support the students in various ways, including:

- Giving financial aid emergency.

- Refunding meal and housing charges for Spring 2020.

- Giving tuition and fees discount for 2020-2021 academic year.

- Buying 4,000 laptops units from Dell computers and giving them to financially enrolled students.

- Providing hotspots for students with limited or no internet access in their homes.

“We understand these past two academic years have been emotionally and financially difficult on students and their families due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That is why we will continue to do all we can to support their efforts to complete their CAU education,” said President French.

“Their academic and professional future is important to me and the entire Clark Atlanta University family. We care about students and want to lighten their individual and family’s financial load so they can continue their journey in pursuing and attaining their educational and professional goals.”

