Georgia College students give music therapy to the elderly at Carlyle Place

Johnathan Moon/Georgia College

ATLANTA, GA - Undergraduates of Georgia College serenade the elderly at Carlyle Place in Macon. They use music therapy to calm and help them recollect forgotten words and memories.

Music can be a medium for therapy, especially for clients with dementia. The illness shut down brain function, but music is known to reactivate it. One patient shows struggle to communicate verbally, but able to sing every word during music session.

This experience help provide meaningful opportunity and widen perspectives for one Georgia College student to another.

“There aren’t many internship programs around the country, especially in the southeastern region. I felt passionately about creating more opportunities for students,” said Johnathan Moon.

Jonathan Moon is an alumni from Georgia College—he graduated in 2015 with a minor in math, and now he's pursuing a master degree in music therapy.

During his time as an undergraduate, he completed his internship at Carlyle, and worked there after graduation for two years. He then moved to another job, at The Glen at Lake Oconee, before going back to Carlyle in 2020 as a music therapist.

This summer, he supervised three Georgia College music majors at the retirement community. They join the group for a six-month-long practicum.

At Carlyle Place, the elderly live in a cottage or memory care, assisted by a high-skilled nurse in the community. Every elderly have different needs, and Moon teaches undergraduate to note their needs and then create personalized treatment.

Moon and his team sometimes do other activities, like yoga and tai chi in addition to the music. Workouts with music help the elderly regain rhythm, motor skills, and attention span. Music can also help them reduce anxiety as well.

The beginning of the internship for students is mostly watching, but Moon encourages them to lead every session as soon as they can.

Moon made a personal plan for each intern, setting the goals of competency before exam and entering the real workforce.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.