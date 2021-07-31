Steak Market serves gold-covered steak in Atlanta

The BlackRabbit/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - On Juniper Street in Midtown, a three-level steakhouse with a members-only cigar club, DJs, and a menu including gold leaf-encrusted steaks will launch in September.

The 200-seat Steak Market, which belongs to Kemal Karsli (Sivas Hookah Lounge) and Okan Yildirim, replaces Simon's, which closed in May after only three years. Before being renamed Time Eatery and Lounge, Simon's replaced rapper Ludacris' restaurant, Straits.

Karsli and Yildirim, along with general manager, Murat Nalcioglu, hope to give a luxury eating experience to their customers at Steak Market, which has three levels and a bar.

The restaurant's menu and pricing are still unknown, but anticipate the best quality cuts, including gold-grade American Wagyu, certified Australian Wagyu, and qualified Japanese Kobe, all acquired from Georgia farms. Some steaks look to be coated in clichéd gold leaf in this restaurant.

Aside from steaks, the restaurant wants to build seafood and raw bar choices, as well as weekend brunch. There will be also a large wine list, cocktails, and a collection of 300 different types of scotch and whiskey at the bar.

Steak Market will have a 12-person VIP dining room on the top floor and a members-only cigar lounge on the lower level, in addition to the different dining areas across the restaurant. Members of the Lounge have a personal locker, exclusive access and hours, and a 10% discount on Steak Market bookings.

When questioned about the restaurant's high seating space and the labor shortages that are now affecting Atlanta and the rest of the country, according to Nalcioglu, they are working with recruiters as part of the recruiting process and are confident that they will be able to acquire the necessary staff to run the 200-seat restaurant and open Steak Market on schedule later this summer.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.