Science.Art.Wonder of Georgia Tech, connecting scientist and artist

JJ Ying/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Rayen Kang and Daisy Zhou, Georgia Tech undergraduates, discuss how they combine art and science within Science.Art.Wonder or SAW.

SAW's president, Daisy Zhou, and the artist or research coordinator, Rayen Kang, address the impact of integrating these two areas in an interview.

Regarding SAW's mission, they said that interdisciplinary investigation, science education, and connecting scientists with the public are all promoted by Georgia Tech student club.

Every year, they match artists and researchers so that they can work together on an art piece that represents the researcher's findings. They aim to provide students with an opportunity to explore fields of interest.

Kang enrolled in SAW because he was intrigued by the fact that its activities linked two disparate subjects—STEM and art, and he wanted to learn more about how it operated.

With Zhou, she said that she was only passionate about STEM in high school, so when she was looking for groups to join in her second year at Georgia Tech, she grew some interest in how SAW is applied and how they blend arts and STEM, which she previously considered as two distinct professions.

Kang stated his opinion on how SAW contributes to the STEM environment. He said SAW's projects serve as a doorway to the campus' artistic side. Numerous STEM-oriented individuals are more curious about things they study, thus even those who aren't usually tempted to art are pulled to the scientific underpinnings of the artwork created by the members.

While research is provided in the form of academic journals and papers, it is not always easy to comprehend for the general audience, said Zhou. Art, on the other hand, as a visual method of expression, can aid in the presentation of complicated ideas and concepts acquired through research.

Kang expresses that he's glad to discover a group of people that appreciate art. Before joining Georgia Tech, he has been teaching children how to draw for ten years and wishes to continue his art career after completing college in the fall. He's delighted he can still pursue his passion.

Different from Zhou, she has been having art lessons since she was a child, but she quit in high school. She discovered how much she missed being involved in the arts after arriving at Georgia Tech and chose to major in Science.

Last year, Kang was a participant in SAW as an artist in the yearly art and research collaboration. SAW led him to a Georgia State University graduate student who studied dendrite growth in fruit flies. He then made a piece based on the photographs she sent him from her lab. He said that being able to connect with researchers and learn about relevant neuroscience research subjects was a fascinating experience.

According to Zhou, each year Georgia Tech presents a showcase to provide students a behind-the-scenes glimpse at faculty and graduate student research. Every student from all over the nation is welcome to attend the Atlanta Science Festival. Students can discover about Georgia Tech faculty members' research projects.

In the end, Kang hopes that individuals who are passionate about both art and science could join SAW. Because SAW allows people to link their passions through research and education, as well as connecting Georgia Tech scientists and artists.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.