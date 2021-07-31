Clark Atlanta University and Operation HOPE is ready to help realizing 1 Million Black Businesses

Christina @ wocintechchat.com/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Clark Atlanta University or CAU just announced a landmark relationship with Operation HOPE's nationwide One Million Black Business Initiative as the first Historically Black College and University or HBCU to do so.

By 2030, CAU hopes to have influenced the creation of 1000 Black entrepreneurs and business owners. CAU will encourage students, alumni, teachers, and staff through 1MBB to guarantee that they have connection to the resources and financing they need to establish and sustain their entrepreneurial ventures.

1MBB began in February 2021 with Shopify, the world's 2nd largest e-commerce network, providing a significant portion of the funding. The initiative is part of Operation HOPE's larger goal of promoting financial inclusion and dignity, with the goal of empowering America's underprivileged.

The 1MBB cooperation between CAU and Operation HOPE is a logical outgrowth of Black students' entrepreneurial drive. The Atlanta-based HBCU was one of the first to adopt an entrepreneurial-driven program and has a long list of successful alumni in a variety of fields.

In the Atlanta Startup Ecosystem Guide, the CAU School of Business Administration's Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurial Development (CIED) was recently honored for developing Black-owned enterprises.

According to the US Census Bureau, approximately 2.6 million Black-owned enterprises exist in the United States, with Atlanta ranking in the top five cities for Black entrepreneurs. This effort will help to encourage aspiring Black company owners by offering top-of-the-line coaching and educational tools, as well as a 120-day-free trial from Shopify.

In the future, iHeartMedia Atlanta will offer social media support and promotion to a select group of businesses, with more activations to follow.

Students, alumni, instructors, and staff at CAU are encouraged to participate in the program. Participants can register on the 1MBB webpage using the registration code "Clark Atlanta." There is no registration charge.

Learn more about 1MBB or get your business started right now, visit https://operationhope.org/1mbb/ or buildingblackbizATL.com.

