School zone cameras in South Fulton to go live August 9

SOUTH FULTON, GA — Speed detection cameras will go live on August 9 to improve the safety around school zones. Drivers in the City of South Fulton must slow down when traveling in school zones to avoid getting ticketed.

This initiative was initially launched due to an accident that killed 11-year-old Ren’gia, a Majors Sandtown Middle School student, in late 2019.

City officials hope this measure may prevent the same accident from happening in the future and reduce the number of cars traveling across school zones.

According to data collected by Blue Line Solutions, speeding drivers decreased from 38,315 in September to 2,798 in May after speed cameras were installed in 10 school zones in the city.

“The numbers show slower speeds lessen the severity of injuries in pedestrian-related accidents. That’s reason enough to slow down and take your time when driving near schools,” said Mayor William “Bill” Edwards.

“Not only did we see a significant reduction in the number of speeders, we also saw far fewer cars traveling through our school zones,” said Councilwoman Helen Zenobia Willis, one of the initiative’s sponsors. “The numbers show our school zones — and our children — are safer because of the cameras. I can’t think of a better way to honor Ren’gia’s memory.”

Following Georgia law, a speed limit of 25 mph is in effect in all school zones for an hour before and after students arrive at and leave school. Drivers will be alerted by flashing lights during those times.

Posted speed limits, which vary in each school zone, must be followed during the rest of the day. If drivers are caught speeding, they will have to pay $100 for first offenses and $150 for subsequent violations.

