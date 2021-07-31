Professor at Kennesaw University receives NSF grant to research solutions for Internet of Things

KENNESAW, GA — Kun Suo, a professor at Kennesaw State, received a $173,000 National Science Foundation grant to help him build solutions for highly efficient, low-power computing in the cloud.

Suo, an assistant professor of computer science at Kennesaw State’s College of Computing and Software Engineering, said the grant would enable him to continue his research covering the Internet of Things (IoT), or the interconnected network of computing devices embedded in everyday objects.

“Through the NSF grant, I will have the opportunity to explore the implications of edge computing and IoT, and develop approaches that can improve the performance of devices,” said Suo

“By understanding which factors improve performance, we can work toward software solutions that ensure devices are operating to their full potential and improve the quality of life for their users,” added him.

His research focuses on the operating systems that operate IoT or “edge” computing devices, including smart thermostats and lighting fixtures. Suo plans to use the funding to better understand how devices process large amounts of data and identify solutions that increase their efficiency while lowering the amount of energy they consume.

He also plans to hire undergraduate and graduate student researchers to assist him in conducting the study.

“Dr. Suo serves as an excellent example of how important it is for faculty members to seek out every possible funding opportunity in order to take their research passions to the next level,” said Phaedra Corso, Kennesaw State’s vice president for research. “We look forward to see his solutions develop through this most recent grant and to witness the impact it generates on industry and the public at large.”

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.