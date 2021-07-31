Atlanta's Mercer University graduate student receives national award for excellence in STEM

ATLANTA, GA — Stacey Young Rivers, a Ph.D. candidate in Mercer University’s Tift College of Education, was honored with a 2021 Women of Color in STEM Technology All-Star Award.

The award, given by the Career Communications Group, acknowledges accomplished career women of color who have shown excellence in their workplace as well as in their communities. She will be honored at a special recognition event during the Women of Color STEM Conference next October.

“On the road to success, it takes a village of people who will support you in a variety of ways. I am humbled to receive this award for my career accomplishments, and I am not done yet,” said Rivers.

“Grateful does not begin to describe the gratitude for my village who always supports me. My advice to early-career professionals is to put just as much effort into building quality relationships as you build your résumé. Success comes when you dare to be yourself, use your strengths and be willing to be part of someone else’s village.”

Rivers serves as director of people growth and skills strategy at WarnerMedia, where she is responsible for leading and implementing the company's tech skills development strategy. She is an expert in building strategies to close skills gaps as well as developing talent pipelines. Rivers is also a mom, an author as well as an avid blogger.

“Stacey Rivers truly embodies the characteristics of a transformative educator. Her commitment to excellence and high level of community engagement make her a role model for youth and other Mercer students,” said Dr. Justin Ballenger, director of Mercer’s SEI Lab and Rivers’ dissertation adviser. “She is a rising star, and I look forward to her continued success and engagement in this space.”

