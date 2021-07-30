Show your care for the meadows at the skatepark by volunteering with Trees Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — Volunteers are needed to spruce up the planted areas on the Eastside Trail of Atlanta BeltLine Arboretum. They will have to weed, mulch, and water the native meadow. The project is targeted towards those who are 12 years or older.

The project is held every Monday for 2 hours per shift, from 8 a.m. - 11 p.m. and volunteers are currently welcome to register for the projects on August 2 - September 27.

Volunteers will be subjected to physically heavy activity on this project. They must be able to bend, kneel, and lift weight as a limit to participate. They are recommended to wear long pants and clothes allowed to be dirty, and it is best to use closed-toed shoes or boots with good traction.

The volunteer will need to bring their own gloves and mask, sunscreen, bug spray, snacks, and drinking water in reusable containers. Those who might need allergy medication due to insect bites or stings must bring it themselves, or they may notify the coordinator if they need any assistance in administering it.

The volunteers can bring their own hand weeders, hand cultivators, pitchforks even if the organizer will provide them.

An unvaccinated volunteer is required to use a mask and keep a 6 - 12 feet distance from other people. They must cover coughs and sneezes with their elbows, and they are encouraged to reduce face touching by keeping their hair up or wearing a hat.

People who experience COVID-19 symptoms or have been in contact with people with COVID-19 may not participate in the project. If the volunteer turns ill during the shift, they can go home.

The project will continue even if it rains. Cancellation will happen if the rain occurs throughout the project and if lightning occurs. The organizer will notify each participant if the project is canceled via email.

The organizer limits participants to 15 people per shift. Those who are between 16 and 17 years old may attend without a parent or legal guardians if they bring a signed waiver.

All volunteers must read and agree to a liability waiver to participate.

Volunteers who are interested in receiving court-ordered community service hours are required to fill a request form and approval of the form is needed to acquire the service hours. Trees Atlanta will decide if volunteers are eligible.

Eligible volunteers will meet on the trail under the Freedom Parkway bridge. The skate park is located at 830 Willoughby Way NE, Atlanta, GA 30312 and it is recommended to park on the street near the skate park and walk down the sidewalk to the BeltLine.

The skatepark has public restrooms maintained by the City of Atlanta Parks Department.

Register here.

