Atlanta Hawks announced the final coaching staff and new hires and promotions for basketball operations

ATLANTA, GA — The Atlanta Hawks have announced several promotions and hirings throughout the Basketball Operations group, including Jamelle McMillan and Joe Prunty to Head Coach Nate McMillan’s coaching staff.

Prunty has 23 years of experience as an NBA assistant coach and several experiences coaching both overseas and with USA Basketball. Including in his experiences as an NBA assistant coach are with the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, and Cleveland Cavaliers. Prunty also used to be the head coach of Great Britain’s national team and the head coach of the USA's AmeriCup Qualifying Team.

Jamelle McMillan, on the other hand, started his career in player development with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2013 and was promoted to assistant coach under Alvin Gentry in 2016. In only one year after that promotion, he served as head coach of the Pelicans’ summer league team.

Besides Prunty and McMillan, the Hawks have also promoted several other people to support the coaching staff, including Dipesh Mistry, from video coordinator to coaching assistant, and Paul Jesperson, who used to be an assistant video coordinator to player development coach. Tim Dather has also been hired to serve as head of video coordinator/player development.

Lastly, to fill four other positions, the Hawkes have promoted Dotun Akinwale Jr. to serve in the front office as senior director of player personnel and hired Marty Lauzon to be the team’s director of athletic performance and sports medicine, Takahiro Uchida to join the Athletic Performance Team as an assistant athletic trainer, and Kira Tillinghast to be the player engagement coordinator after serving in the front office as a seasonal assistant.

