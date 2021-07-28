Volunteer to prune the trees to help them grow better

ATLANTA, GA — Volunteers are needed to prune the trees in Ashview Heights and West End. The pruning gives the trees better structure and will help them grow strong and resilient. The project is held this Saturday, July 31, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Interested volunteers must have completed Pruning 101 and 102 classes to participate. Although Trees Atlanta will provide equipment, the volunteers can bring their own hand pruners, hand saw, step ladder, pole pruner. It is recommended to wear long pants, closed-toed shoes or boots, and clothes that can get dirty.

The volunteer will be subject to physical heavy activities on this project. They must be able to bend, kneel, and lift weight as a requirement to participate.

Volunteers will need to bring their own gloves and mask, sunscreen, bug spray, snacks, and drinking water in reusable containers. Those who might need allergy medication due to insect bites or stings must bring it themselves, or they may notify the coordinator if they need any assistance in administering it.

Unvaccinated volunteers are required to use a mask and keep a 6 - 12 feet distance from other people. They must cover coughs and sneezes with elbows, and they must keep their hair up or wear a hat to reduce face touching.

People who have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in contact with people with COVID-19, may not participate in the project. If volunteers fall ill during the shift they can go home.

The project will proceed even if it rains. Cancellation will happen if the rain will occur throughout the project and if lightning occurs. The organizer will contact each participant if the project is canceled via email.

The organizer has limited their participants to 10 people. Those who are 17 or younger must attend with a parent or legal guardian. All volunteers must read and agree to a liability waiver to participate.

Volunteers who are interested in receiving court-ordered community service hours are required to fill a request form and approval of the form is needed to receive the service hours. Trees Atlanta will decide if the volunteers are eligible.

Volunteers will meet at the Westside Beltline Trail bordering Langhorn St SW and it is recommended to park at Napoleon Dr SW since Langhorn St SW has limited street parking. No restroom is available at the site.

Register here.

