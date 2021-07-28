Trees Atlanta is hiring BeltLine Arboretum Lead (Kendeda Center Team)

ATLANTA, GA — Trees Atlanta is hiring an Education Program Intern for students or recent college graduates. The program is an opportunity to gain experience working with an environmental non-profit organization.

The intern will be responsible for assisting the coordination of Trees Atlanta’s Education programs. Their salary will start at $1,500, working 20 hours a week as an independent contractor. The position will start working during fall August 16 - November 8. The recruitment will close on August 3.

The position’s responsibility includes coordinating logistics to select education events, assisting with admin functions concerning program registration, creating reports. Their duties also include being a liaison with volunteers, instructors, and guest speakers, providing general information about Trees Atlanta to the public, attending weekly meetings, and other related duties.

The position will require physical work on the job, including lifting heavy items and working in every weather condition outdoors.

To be qualified for this position, candidates must be current college students majoring in environmental science, education, horticulture, marketing, or related field. Having a basic knowledge of environmental education is an advantage.

Having great interpersonal skills and can work well in teams, self-motivated and enthusiastic. Are detail-oriented and autonomous. Candidates are more preferred if they have Office, Salesforce, and Google Suite. The position might have to work on Saturdays and evenings.

Before applying, the employer will ask the candidates to fill-in a voluntary form regarding their race, veteran status, and disability. Interested candidates may then attach their resume and cover letter and fill-in their personal identities and contacts to apply.

Visit here to apply or acquire more information. Trees Atlanta is an equal opportunity employer.

