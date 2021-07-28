Atlanta, GA

Train to be a Certified TreeKeeper with this 8 weeks training program by Trees Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — Trees Atlanta’s “TreeKeeper” program trains volunteers to become leaders in urban forest care. Volunteers are eligible to become Certified TreeKeeper after completing project leadership requirements at the end of the program.

The training will run every Saturday for eight consecutive weeks covering practical tree education. There will be indoor and outdoor activities, science-based content, engaging hands-on demonstrations and interaction with classmates and instructors.

Participants must complete a 24-hour volunteer service in a leadership position. They can either do it with Trees Atlanta or with other urban forestry-related organizations.

After completing the program, the certified TreeKeepers may help lead others in urban forestry care, including protection and improvement. For starters, they may participate in Trees Atlanta’s volunteering programs. They can also lead their own projects.

The program will run from July 31 - September 25, excluding Labor Day weekend. Classes will start at 9 a.m. until noon, online and in person.

The training is open for all levels and will explore topics such as tree selection, care and diseases, invasive plants and proper tree pruning techniques. Participants will receive classroom resources, including an Eastern Trees field guide and a young native tree.

It costs $100 per person to participate with limited scholarships available. Should you wish to apply for the scholarship, please contact susan@treesatlanta.org.

Trees Atlanta aims to protect and improve Atlanta’s urban forest through planting, conserving and educating. Founded in 1985, Trees Atlanta strives to mitigate the city’s tree loss, protect its forests and expand its tree canopy. Supported by a community of volunteers, Trees Atlanta serves the metro Atlanta area and has grown to become one of the city’s most widely known non-profit organizations.

