Three players join USMNT ahead of 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup

Ruben Leija/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Manager Gregg Berhalter has recruited George Bello, Brad Guzan, and Miles Robinson to join his team.

The three players joined the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) to bring home the 2021 CONCACAF (The Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football) Gold Cup.

Their journey will begin with a group play with the rest of the team on July 11 against an unknown opponent. Then, they will play against Martinique on July 15 and Canada on July 18. The tournament will then have a knockout round which begins on July 24.

Bello debuted on his senior USMNT as a substitute. It was a game against Trinidad and Tobago earlier this year on January 31, 2021. On other events, the left-back has participated in camps for the U.S. Youth National Team at the levels of U-15, U-16, U-17, U-18 and U-23.

Guzan is a veteran in the USMNT. He has played in three Gold Cups in the past, and this event is his fourth. He even won twice in 2007 and 2017. The USMNT has even capped him 64 times.

His list of accomplishments even goes into FIFA World Cup as a team member in 2010 and 2014. He was a team member in the Gold Cups of 2007, 2015, and 2017. And a member in Copa America of 2007. He was also a starting goalkeeper in the 2016 Copa America Centenario.

With the USMNT, Robinson has one goal and three caps. He debuted and scored his first goal in an international game earlier this year against Trinidad and Tobago, which the USMNT won 7-0.

