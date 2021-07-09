Top 5 sushi restaurants to visit in Atlanta

Andraz Lazic/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Eater Atlanta lists several must-visit Japanese restaurants for Atlanta's citizens and visitors who love to eat sushi.

Atlanta's people love sushi, something the city's numerous skilled sushi chefs are well aware of. Fresh ingredients, serious knife skills and fish imported directly from Japan are what the people have come to expect. Nothing less will do.

Here are the places that serve some of Atlanta's top sushi options:

Sushi Huku Japanese Restaurant

This modest restaurant, situated just inside the Perimeter on Powers Ferry, is a hidden gem for sushi lovers. The menu contains a small selection of classic and creative Japanese meals and sushi, as well as an omakase option.

Eight Sushi Lounge

Lei G Ho, who runs Rice Restaurant and Sushi Bar in Cumming, is the owner of Eight Sushi Lounge on the Westside. Expect modern sushi here, as well as cocktails, beers and wines to enjoy with it. Seating is available on the terrace. Reservations are strongly recommended.

O-Ku

O-Ku, a Charleston favorite, opened in the Westside Ironworks complex in 2015 and features a rooftop area with views of the Midtown skyline and excellent cocktails to go with sushi.

Chirori and Wagaya Japanese Restaurant

Chirori, a Japanese restaurant on 14th Street in Midtown, is now serving an eighteen-course omakase prepared by chef Jonathan Yun at its counter (Omakase by Yun). Reservations must be made in advance. Or, go next door to their sibling restaurant, Wagaya, for even more sushi and ramen. Shop at Wagaya Grocery, which is located beneath Wagaya.

Nakato Japanese Restaurant

With over forty-five years of experience, family-owned and operated Nakato is Atlanta's oldest Japanese restaurant. Traditional sushi, teppanyaki meals and hibachi-style dining are available at this location on Cheshire Bridge Road.

Visit their website to find more recommended sushi restaurants https://atlanta.eater.com/maps/best-sushi-atlanta.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.