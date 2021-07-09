Interactive murder mystery dinner: Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem at Petite Violette

petitevioletterestaurant.com

ATLANTA, GA — Petite Violette, a French restaurant in Atlanta, is coming with the ‘Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem at Petite Violette’, an interactive murder mystery dinner on Friday, August 20, 2021.

Just like any other dinner, before it is closed with this murder mystery showcase, you will be served a four-course meal of fine French food, starting with a variety of appetizers and followed by a fresh salad with a choice of dressings.

For the next meal, you can choose between meat, fish and vegetarian options. The restaurant will also try to accommodate people who have a food allergy, so there's nothing to worry about.

And last, you will get a homemade dessert.

Now, for the sneak peek, after you have been served your dessert, the murder mystery will take place in a private banquet space called the Bordeaux Room. It’s important to note that this murder mystery is designed for those aged 10 and over, except for the holiday shows.

The murder mystery will be a combination between comedy and mystery, so the audience will laugh as they keep guessing to solve the mystery.

The actors will give each of the audience members a part in the show, so participation is encouraged, but not required. You can also choose to relax and enjoy the show if you prefer to do so.

This showcase will run every Friday and Saturday evening at 7 p.m., with a matinee on Sunday at 3.30 p.m. The stories will be changed quarterly to keep them fresh, and there are also special holiday show performances that are available for groups.

The ticket cost per person to join this mystery dinner theater is $75 and all reservations must be made online with no refunds allowed.

Don't forget to check out Petite Violette website to get additional information and purchase the tickets.

