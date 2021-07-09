Georgia State University to provide online training modules of Data Science for K-12 instructors

Markus Spiske/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Data science is getting more and more important these recent years. For this reason, Georgia State University is declaring their commitment in providing data science education for everyone through Data Science for Everyone, or datasciene4everyone.org, coalition.

This national movement was pioneered by the University of Chicago Center for Radical Innovation for Social Change after being inspired by Steve Levitt’s ‘Freakonomist' podcast on high school math.

In collaborating with the College of Education & Human Development or CEHD and the University Library, Georgia State University is looking forward to be an industry leader in making data literacy curriculum for K-12 instructors.

The associate dean for public services at the University Library, Bryan Sinclair, said the past successes of CEHD faculty in creating micro-credentialing programs for pre- and in-service teachers and the experience of the University Library in providing the instruction of data literacy make both of them suitable partners for this initiative.

The self-paced online training modules will be created by an interdisciplinary team formed by Georgia State University in partnership with the University Library.

The goals are for these online modules to be accessible for everyone and to be able to demonstrate the value and relevance of data literacy in various disciplines, including STEM, business, social sciences and arts and humanities.

“These data science micro-credentialing classes will not only build data literacy concepts but will grow teacher’s capacity to incorporate data literacy into their teaching practices across disciplines,” said Dr. Lauren Margulieux, the assistant professor of CEHD.

Furthermore, it is also expected that by having a capacity in data literacy, teachers can transfer the concepts to their students, which hopefully can improve their student’s capacities as well, especially as critical thinkers and data users.

