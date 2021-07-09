Admission Counselor at Oglethorpe University on the matter of humanities

Ben Duchac/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — These days, STEM—Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math—seems like the center of attention all over the world. However, people sometimes forget that inputs from curious readers, writers and thinkers are still needed.

Admission Counselor at Oglethorpe University Kristian Willingham explained in her writing that the students of history, English, politics, philosophy, or what is called with the term “liberal arts” or “humanities” are basically asking the same questions on the STEM field, they just have a different perspective in finding the answer.

Just like a biology major trying to understand the history and story of humanity by looking at the carbon dating, liberal arts also try to find the same answer by examining ancient text, pieces of art and other staples culture to get to know people from the past.

And in this case, effective communication, creative thinking, teamwork, problem-solving and many kind skills are needed. As the admission counselor, she also said these competencies are in fact the main point of the curriculum at Oglethorpe University.

These skills are not only invaluable, but also hire-able since these are matter to employers across the globe.

Technical knowledge can be taught anytime, but emotional intelligence can be harder to teach. Therefore, it’s gained through humanities education.

As a liberal arts college graduate, Willingham also emphasizes in her writing that there are plenty of jobs for Bachelor of Arts, so don’t believe in people who say that you’ll never get a job if you’re taking humanities program. If you are curious to know and explore cultures, a degree in the humanities can be the one that you’re looking for.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.